Pakistani president hails Russia’s role in deescalating tensions with India

ISLAMABAD, May 6. /TASS/. Pakistan acknowledges Russia’s significant role in deescalating tensions in its relations with India, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said at a gala reception at the Russian embassy in Islamabad on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.

"In the backdrop of raising tensions between Pakistan and India, Russia can and is playing a significant role to de-escalate the current situation," he said. "Pakistan regards Russia as an important global power, a key player in ensuring regional peace and stability."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia is concerned over the current escalation between India and Pakistan. Moscow is "a consistent supporter of the normalization of relations" between these two countries and hopes that "the existing disagreements will be resolved through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis."

Relations between India and Pakistan got trained after the April 22 terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali. India said it had evidence that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the attack, which was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions on diplomatic personnel, suspended bilateral agreements and closed their airspace for each other's flights. Both sides have reported exchanges of fire across the Line of Control and that their retaliatory actions.