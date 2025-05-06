India says Pakistan opens fire on Line of Control for 12th night in row

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. Pakistani servicemen have opened fire on the Line of Control separating the country’s territory from India, thus violating the ceasefire for the 12th consecutive night after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (in India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"In the early morning hours of May 6, the Pakistani army opened unprovoked small arms fire from posts along the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu," the ministry said.

"The Indian army responded proportionately," the ministry added.

New Delhi has been recording Pakistani military firing on the Line of Control every night since the terrorist attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 29, high-ranking officers of the Indian and Pakistani armed forces held talks, the Indian side protested on the occasion. New Delhi warned Islamabad against unwarranted ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army along the Line of Control.

On April 22, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 25 Indian nationals and 1 Nepali. India allegedly found evidence of Pakistani ISI involvement in the attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (banned in Russia). Following this, Indian authorities announced a decision to halve the size of the embassy in Islamabad, suspend a bilateral water-sharing agreement and the issuance of visas to Pakistani nationals. New Delhi also declared persona non grata the military advisers of the Islamic republic's diplomatic mission.