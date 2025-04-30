NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready for territorial concessions in order to settle the Ukraine conflict but does not want to recognize it de jure, US presidential special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg told Fox News.

"Not de jure forever, but de facto, because the Russians actually occupy that and they've agreed to that. They know that if they have a ceasefire in place, which means you sit on the ground that you currently hold, that's what they're willing to go to," the envoy said. "You have your line set, and they're willing to go there," Kellogg stressed.