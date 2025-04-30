BRICS countries should resolutely oppose glorification of Nazis — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The BRICS nations must unite in opposing the heroization of Nazi criminals and stand firmly for the preservation of historical truth, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated in his video address to the inaugural session of the high-level meeting on security issues, held in Brasilia.

"Europe has forgotten the debt it owes for liberation from Nazi invaders," Shoigu emphasized. "Meanwhile, NATO and the EU are engaging in saber-rattling while attempting to rewrite history, glorify Nazi criminals, and undermine the heroism of the soldiers in the anti-Hitler coalition, as well as the Soviet Union’s vital contribution to defeating Nazism."

He underscored the importance of collective action: "We believe that BRICS countries must resolutely oppose such distortions and work together to defend the truth of history."

Shoigu also expressed appreciation for the support received for the traditional Russian UN General Assembly resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and related practices that fuel contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and intolerance.