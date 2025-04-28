BRICS doesn’t oppose other blocs or countries — Brazilian foreign minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28. /TASS/. BRICS is not seeking to oppose other blocs or countries, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said.

"BRICS does not oppose anyone, any bloc or any country. BRICS stands for joint efforts by countries and the development of the countries of the so-called global South," he said on the website of Brazil’s BRICS presidency.

Vieira noted the importance of the meeting of foreign ministers from the countries of the group being held in Rio de Janeiro.

"This is the first plenary meeting that brings together all member countries as well as partner countries. This shows the interest that exists to the group at the international level," he said.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.

On January 1, the status of the group’s partners was given to Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Brazil announced on January 17 that Nigeria joined BRICS as a partner country.