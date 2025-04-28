Republic of the Congo would like to join BRICS — president

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo would like to join BRICS, its president Denis Sassou Nguesso said.

"In our view, BRICS projects are of interest for Africa, and for our country in particular. We believe that Congo would fit right in to BRICS," he said in an interview with the African Initiative news agency.

The republic’s president added that he had taken part in a number of BRICS meetings, the latest of which took place in Russia. "We saw that BRICS is opening its doors to other countries and is ready to expand. I think that this is an important step," he noted.

In 2024, Russia chaired BRICS. The keystone event of Russia’s presidency was a summit in Kazan on October 22-24, where a decision was made to create a new category of partner countries.