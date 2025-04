BEIRUT, April 22. /TASS/. An Israeli drone attacked a car with Islamic resistance fighters south of Beirut, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, the attack was carried out on a vehicle near Damour. It killed Hussein Atwi, a commander of the Jamaa Islamiya's armed wing, the al-Fajr Forces.

The Sunni group al-Fajr Forces is an ally of the Shia movement Hezbollah.