US, Ukraine to finalize work on agreement on minerals by April 26 — Ukrainian cabinet

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev intend to finalize the work on the agreement on minerals by April 26, for which Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal will visit the United States next week. The memorandum concluded between the two countries has been published on the website of the Ukrainian cabinet.

"Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal will visit Washington, D.C. the week of April 21, 2025, to meet with US Treasury Secretary Bessent and lend high-level support to the conclusion of technical discussions on the terms of an agreement establishing a reconstruction investment fund. Negotiating teams are expected to report on the progress by April 26, 2025, with the aim of completing discussions by that date and signing as soon as possible," the document reads.

On April 17, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced the signing of the memorandum, saying that it certifies the constructive joint work and the intention to conclude a deal. The sides are preparing to set up an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which after the signing should be ratified by the two countries’ parliaments, she added.