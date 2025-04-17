Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree

CHISINAU, April 17. /TASS/. The Moldovan parliament has officially set the date for legislative elections for September 28, following a resolution passed by members of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party during a session broadcast by the parliamentary press service.

"The draft resolution to set the date for parliamentary elections was approved by 57 votes," said parliamentary chairman Igor Grosu. "The body shall appoint the holding of parliamentary elections for September 28, 2025. This decree comes into force from the day of its official announcement," read head of the Parliament’s Legal Commission Veronica Rosca.

The opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists had proposed holding the elections in late July, but the initiative failed to gain support.

Ahead of the vote to set the election date, President Maia Sandu addressed parliament, emphasizing the importance of preserving Moldova’s pro-European course.

Moldova, a parliamentary republic, requires that both the prime minister’s candidacy and the composition of the government be approved by the legislature. Elections are held in a single nationwide electoral district.

Currently, the parliament is controlled by the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party, which holds 61 of the 101 seats. The opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists follows with 29 MPs. The Sor faction was dissolved after the party was declared illegal by the government, with seven of its former members now aligning themselves with the opposition Victory bloc.