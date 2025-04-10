US embassy in Russia confirms that Karelina now on her way to United States

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The US embassy in Russia has confirmed that American citizen Ksenia Karelina is currently flying to the United States.

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States," the embassy quoted State Secretary Marco Rubio as saying on its social media.

The embassy also added that Washington was committed to the release of all US citizens.

The Russian Federal Security Service’s Center for Public Relations reported that Russian citizen Artur Petrov was returned to his home country on April 10 at Abu Dhabi International Airport through the UAE mediation. He had been detained in Cyprus at the request of US law enforcement officials and extradited to the United States, where he was charged with violating export control laws. He faced up to 20 years in prison. Petrov was exchanged for US citizen Ksenia Karelina, who also holds Russian citizenship and was sentenced to 12 years for treason.

This is the second prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States in 2025. In February, Russia released American citizen Marc Fogel, who had been sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug smuggling. In return, the United States released Alexander Vinnik, the founder of the BTC-e crypto exchange, who had been charged with money laundering.