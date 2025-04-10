Opposing US tariffs matter of protection of international trade system — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 10. /TASS/. Opposing the US trade tariffs is a matter of not only the protection of China’s own interests, but also of the protection of international multisided trade system, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told a briefing when commenting on the decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Taking necessary regulative measures and opposing the US’ usurpatory actions is not only a matter of protection of own interests, sovereignty, security and the right for development, but also of protection of international justice and multisided trade system," he said.

"China will not remain passive as the legal rights and interests of its citizens are violated, while the international trade and economic norms and multilateral trade systems are disintegrating," the diplomat noted. "If the US keeps prioritizing its own hegemony at the expense of global interests, it will inevitably face a stronger response" from the international community, he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. China’s government said that it would raise additional tariffs on imports from the US to 84% starting April 10 as a retaliatory action.