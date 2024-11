TEL AVIV, November 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it detected launches of about 55 different projectiles from Lebanon so far on Friday.

According to the IDF, the number is valid as of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time.

The launches were made by Hezbollah. In one of the more powerful salvos, about 30 projectiles were fired in the middle of the day in the direction of several Galilee neighborhoods in northern Israel.