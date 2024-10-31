Over 59 mln Americans cast ballots early ahead of US Election Day — university

NEW YORK, October 31. /TASS/. More than 59 million US citizens decided to cast their vote early ahead of the country's November 5 Election Day, according to the figures released by Florida State University.

According to its experts, 59,088,325 US citizens chose to vote early. Of those, over 31 million cast their ballots in person at polling stations, while approximately 28 million voted by mail. They noted that 38.8% of early voters identified as Democrats, 36.2% as Republicans, and another 25% chose not disclose their party affiliations.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Donald Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.