Israeli shelling kills 143 Palestinians, 77 Lebanese over past 24 hours — TV

DUBAI, October 30. /TASS/. More than 200 Palestinian and Lebanese civilians have become victims of Israeli shelling of various areas of the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon over the past day, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

According to the TV channel, the Israeli attacks resulted in the deaths of 143 people in Gaza and 77 in Lebanon.

Earlier, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry reported that more than 43,000 people have been killed and more than 101,200 injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In turn, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that during the same period, nearly 2,800 people were killed and more than 12,800 injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.