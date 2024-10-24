Kyrgyzstan sees platform for promoting equality principles in BRICS — president

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. BRICS is an integration, which demonstrates the strive for promoting sovereign equality principles in practice, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting within the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"We see a unique platform, which promotes the principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect and confidence, in the association," he said.

BRICS also promotes the agenda of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and joint economic development, the president added.

"We share the goals and principles of BRICS activities on providing possibilities for economic and social growth, business development, promotion of digital technologies, development of innovative and environmentally clean technologies," he noted.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit its participants passed the Kazan declaration. Among the main themes of the document are development of the association, the position on global problems, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit is the first attended by the new members of the integration.