Lebanon fires nearly 40 projectiles at Israel — IDF press service

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Lebanon fired a total of about 40 projectiles into Israel last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

According to its information, two salvos were recorded around midnight: during the first, 25 projectiles were fired, and during the second, about 15 more. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others fell in a deserted area, the Israeli army said.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.