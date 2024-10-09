Israeli airstrike on Beirut targets Hezbollah facilities in Dahieh — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out new strikes on Lebanon’s capital overnight to Wednesday, targeting the facilities of the Shia group Hezbollah in Dahieh, the suburbs of Beirut, the army press service reported.

According to the press service, the airstrikes were conducted based on intelligence data and were aimed at weapons production facilities and an intelligence center of Hezbollah.

The IDF assured that before carrying out the strikes they took extra precautions to minimize civilian casualties, among them an early warning about the attack for locals. Israel’s military believes that Hezbollah deliberately sets up its arms depots under residential buildings, creating a threat for civilians.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue to counter Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.