BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. Germany’s Defense Ministry plans to further support Ukraine, and the Bundestag (parliament) has approved the allocation of extra 400 mln euros for military aid to Kiev, Major General Christian Freuding, head of the ministry’s working group on coordination of military aid for Kiev, stated in an interview with the RND portal.

"We have just received approval from the Bundestag for an additional 400 mln euros for 2024 alone. This will allow us to implement a total of 50 projects amounting to 1.4 bln euros this year," Freuding said. At the same time, he recalled that the US authorities have promised to allocate extra 8 bln euros aid to Ukraine. "I see it not as a sign of fatigue, rather as a sign of determination," the major general said, responding to a question about Western countries’ exhaustion from the conflict.

He assured that Germany would continue supporting Kiev. "Only in the last week we delivered two IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems. This year we will deliver two more anti-aircraft systems, a double-digit number of infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks, as well as five to six-digit numbers of artillery ammunition," Freuding emphasized.

According to the officer, Ukraine's supply of artillery ammunition has improved. "The superiority of Russia's artillery is no longer as great as it used to be this spring, it reduced from 8:1 to about 3:1," he asserted.

On September 19, the DPA news agency reported that the German government intended to allocate extra 397 mln euros for military aid to Kiev in the near future, siting the letter of the German Ministry of Finance to the Finance Committee of the German Bundestag. The money was supposed to be used for the purchase of air defense equipment, drones and military equipment for the Ukrainian army. The parliament had to approve the allocation of additional funds.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. The country has so far allocated funds for military support to Kiev and has committed to future spending of about 28 bln euros. According to the 2025 budget agreement, 4 bln euros will be earmarked for military assistance to Ukraine, half of the current year’s allocation. Russia’s authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not weaken Moscow’s resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.