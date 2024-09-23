Israel believes half of some 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are dead

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. Israel's leadership believes that only about half of the 97 Israeli hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip are still alive, The Times of Israel quotes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying at a meeting in parliament behind closed doors.

"According to the information we have, half [of the 97 remaining] hostages in Gaza are alive," a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee reportedly said.

So far, the Israel Defense Forces has confirmed the deaths of only 33 hostages, The Times of Israel stresses.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killings of civilians in border settlements and the capture of 250 hostages. The radicals said the attack was in response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and launched retaliatory strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.