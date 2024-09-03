NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana to resign on September 10

BUCHAREST, September 3. /TASS/. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana notified Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he will resign on September 10, the NATO press office said.

"He is a true transatlanticist and his work with partners has greatly benefitted NATO," Stoltenberg said, according to the press office.

Geoana, 66, has been serving as the deputy secretary general since October, 2019.

He is expected to run for the Romanian presidential office during the elections, which will take place in late November - early December.