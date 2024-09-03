UK raises over $1.3 billion for International Fund for Ukraine

LONDON, September 3. /TASS/. More than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) have been donated to the International Fund for Ukraine established by the UK, the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It states that on Tuesday, during Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's visit to London, a contract was signed on the allocation of 300 million pounds ($395 million) from this fund for the purchase of 120,000 shells for Soviet 152-mm artillery guns that are actively used by Ukraine. The contract was first announced in July and will be implemented within 18 months.

In addition to the UK, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden have also contributed to the fund, which was established in 2022. UK Defense Minister John Healey also confirmed at the meeting with Umerov that London will provide Kiev with 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) of aid annually.