Many missiles intercepted as they approach Kursk NPP, but it operates as usual — Rosatom

ULAN BATOR, September 3. /TASS/. The Kursk nuclear power plant has not been hit in recent days and is operating as usual, although many missiles are shot down on approach to the station, said Alexey Likhachev, head of Rosatom State Corporation, which runs Russia’s nuclear power plants.

He made the comment in an interview with All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"There are hits [in the Kursk Region], and air attack alerts sound regularly, so of course, the risks have not gone down. So far there have been no strikes on the plant’s buildings in recent days, but a large number of missiles is shot down on approach, and a large number of drones is neutralized outside the plant, so I still assess the risks as very high," Likhachev said.

However, the station, he said, is operating as usual.

"Two reactors, as we know, are decommissioned. Unit No. 4 is undergoing scheduled maintenance, and Unit No. 3 is operating at full capacity, and it is a very important node for the energy supply of the Kursk Region, considering all the risks that exist today," the executive went on to say.