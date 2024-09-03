Ukraine says it produces munitions that can reach as far as 1,500 km

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine produces munitions that can fly as far as 1,500 kilometers, the country's Strategic Industries Minister Aleksander Kamyshyn said in an interview with CNN.

According to the minister, Ukraine has developed and now produces "long-range capabilities."

"We’ve got drones, we’ve got missiles that can go as deep as 1,500 kilometers inside Russia," he said.

On August 27, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine had allegedly conducted a successful test of its own ballistic missile, without giving any further details. Later, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of staff of Zelensky's office, said that the new missile has a range of up to 600-700 kilometers.

Lieutenant General Vasily Lata, chief researcher at the Military Academy of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, told TASS he doubted Ukraine is capable of building ground-based intermediate and shorter-range ballistic missiles. He said the country’s plants lost these capabilities, including the Yuzhmash plant, which some news media named as a potential manufacturer of the missile.