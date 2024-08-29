Swiss justice office receives no requests from France on Telegram CEO — spokesperson

GENEVA, August 29. /TASS/. The Swiss Federal Office of Justice has not received any requests from France concerning charges against Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, the agency’s spokesperson Ingrid Ryser told TASS.

"The Federal Office of Justice has not received any such request in this context," she said.

Forbes magazine reported earlier that Durov’s former partner Irina Bolgar, who claims to have three children with him, filed a criminal complaint in Geneva in March 2023, alleging that Durov was physically violent towards one of the kids. "The Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office initially refused to enter the criminal complaint against Durov when it received it because it had been filed more than three months after the most recent instance of alleged physical violence. In May 2023, Bolgar appealed, and the court allowed the case to move forward last October. The case - which is ongoing, according to a Geneva court official - alleges that Durov harmed his youngest son, born in September 2017 <...>. The incidents allegedly resulted in injuries including a concussion and sleep disorders," Forbes writes.

Durov’s detention in France

Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24. After 96-hour police custody ended on August 28, he appeared in court and was indicted with six charges, including complicity in administering an online platform permitting illicit transactions by an organized group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the charge carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros.

The Telegram CEO was placed under judicial supervision and required to post bail in the amount of five mln euros. He was also ordered to report to the police station twice a week and banned from leaving France.