Over 620 Palestinians killed in West Bank since tensions escalated

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. At least 622 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7, 2023, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories said.

According to the agency’s statement, among them 136 people were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

The statement also said that more than 3,300 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 1,430 children, were displaced between October 7, 2023 and August 26, 2024.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.