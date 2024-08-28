Russian delegation discusses developing economic cooperation with DPRK in Pyongyang

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov, currently on a visit to Pyongyang, held talks on Tuesday with Yun Jong Ho, minister of External Economic Relations of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to it, the two senior officials discussed further developing the economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia. The talks also involving Kim Hwa Sik, vice-minister of Chemical Industry, and Vladimir Topeha, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Russian embassy, were held in a comradely and friendly atmosphere, the news agency said.

Also on Tuesday, Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet, met with the Russian delegation led by Chekushov.