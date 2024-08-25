Telegram founder reportedly planned to have dinner in Paris — agency

PARIS, August 25. /TASS/. Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, who was detained at Paris’ airport on Saturday, planned to spend the evening and have dinner in the French capital, the AFP agency reported, citing a source close to the investigation.

"Another source familiar with the investigation said that the Telegram founder had arrived from Azerbaijan (Baku) and planned to spend at least one evening in Paris and was going to have diner there," the agency said.

The LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said. According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.

On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office promised to make a statement on the matter on August 26.

Meanwhile, Russia’s embassy in France, told TASS that it would demand the French authorities grant consular access to the man. It stressed that it had called on the French authorities to observe Durov’s rights but Paris is dodging cooperation on this matter. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Durov’s French citizenship is a problem for Russia.