Durov detained in France over his refusal to ‘censor truth,’ Tucker Carlson believes

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained in France because of his refusal to "censor the truth" by the order of governments and intelligence agencies, US journalist Tucker Carlson believes.

"It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away. Pavel Durov sits in a French jail tonight, a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies. Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," Carlson said on his X page.

Previously, the LCI TV channel reported that Durov was detained in France. According to the media outlet, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport after arriving from Azerbaijan. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and a bodyguard.