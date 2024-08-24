Almost 70 Palestinians killed in IDF attacks on Gaza in two days

CAIRO, August 24. /TASS/. About 70 Palestinians have been killed in the last 48 hours as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, the local Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, 69 people have been killed, 212 injured in Israeli shelling and bombing attacks on various parts of the enclave," the agency said. It added that the number of victims of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 40,334 with 93,356 wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.