Modi arrives in Ukraine for first visit ever by an Indian PM

NEW DELHI, August 23. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ukraine on the first visit since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992, NDTV said.

The details of Modi’s agenda in Kiev have not been disclosed. According to the Indian TV channel, the visit will last just a few hours. The Indian premier is currently staying at a hotel.

Modi arrived in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up his visit to Poland. On Thursday, he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw. The two sides developed a plan for cooperation for the next few years as they resolved to elevate their ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

The Indian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that, in Ukraine, Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. They will discuss political, trade, economic, investment, educational and cultural aspects of bilateral ties, including humanitarian exchanges and assistance. They will also talk the Ukraine conflict.

At a news conference in Warsaw, Modi said India was ready for any cooperation with friendly countries to restore peace and stability as soon as possible. Modi believes that all conflicts should be resolved by means of dialogue and diplomacy.