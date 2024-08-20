MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers have been advised that Kiev may not be able to pay them starting in September, despite a nationwide tax increase, a Ukrainian fighter, Vitaly, who surrendered in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, said.

"The people will see a tax increase. People are paying increasingly higher taxes to finance the Army. They said the military will not be paid at all starting in September as there is no money for this in the budget. The only option is a tax hike on average citizens to somehow cover it," the captive Ukrainian soldier said in an interview released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Vitaly, the accounts of the majority of civilians are currently being processed via military commissariats. "Otherwise you will have your accounts blocked and won’t be able to obtain any service at all. <…> All your papers or pay card will be blocked. Under the latest requirements, all men and some women must be cleared on the Reserve+ app," he added.