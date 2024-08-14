Hamas confirms priority of ceasefire agreement in Gaza over talks

CAIRO, August 15. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement and its allied factions have confirmed that their priority is the implementation of actions discussed at the Gaza ceasefire talks, not the consultations themselves.

"We confirm our firm stance with regard to negotiations: right now, above all, it is necessary to study how to implement everything that intermediaries noted in their suggestions, such as the complete cessation of [Israeli] aggression, the lifting of the siege of the enclave and the opening of all border checkpoints, as well as the restoration of the Strip’s infrastructure and the conclusion of a serious deal on the prisoner swap," Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

The movement and its allies also stressed that Gaza’s post-war future is an "exclusively domestic affair" which must be discussed by the Palestinians without any outside guidance.

A new round of talks on the Gaza truce is expected to be held in Doha on August 15. Israel’s authorities approved sending a delegation to the negotiations. On August 11, Hamas urged the intermediaries to present them with a specific plan for implementing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and then make Israel observe it.