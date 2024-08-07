Over 10,000 Palestinians apprehended by Israel in West Bank since October 2023

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli law enforcement in the West Bank since October 2023, the Palestinian commission for the affairs of prisoners said.

According to the commission, the detentions are accompanied by beatings, siccing police dogs, seizures and destruction of property, all the way up to extrajudicial killings. Twenty-six people have been persecuted in the past day alone.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.