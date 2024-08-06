US Secret Service fears another assassination attempt on Trump — senator

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. US Secret Service agents fear that the situation with the attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump could be repeated, Senator Josh Hawley, who represents the state of Missouri, told Fox News.

"Frankly, they [Secret Service agents] are scared to death [that] this (the situation with the attempted assassination of Trump - TASS) is going to happen again. We can't let it happen again," the senator said, citing sources in the agency.

According to him, the root cause of the problem is that the service’s leadership "is not taking action to clear out the rot."

In particular, Hawley said, the lead site agent responsible for ensuring security at the rally remains on the job. He said she was "inexperienced and incompetent," failed to provide adequate security, and didn't even check people's IDs. At the same time, all of the personnel providing security at the rally were Homeland Security agents who had never provided security at the rallies before.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The ex-president suffered a minor injury to his ear. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by US Secret Service officers.