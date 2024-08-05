Turkey to file application with ICJ to join suit against Israel

CAIRO, August 5. /TASS/. Turkey plans to file an application with the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after visiting Egypt.

"We will submit to the International Court of Justice our dossier on Israel on Wednesday so that we could participate in the trial," the Turkish foreign ministry quoted him as saying on its X account.

The top Turkish diplomat accused Israel of seeking to proliferate the Gaza conflict across the entire region. "[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn’t want peace. He wants to proliferate violence in Gaza throughout the entire region. The Netanyahu government’s actions are dangerous for the whole world and if they are not stopped, the whole world will pay a heavy price for that. Those who support Israel are responsible for what is going on. Netanyahu’s place is not in parliament but in the dock," Fidan stressed.

Turkey has issued an inquiry to the court in the Hague asking to be allowed to take part in the trial. On July 30, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that Ankara had drawn the relevant document. Turkey accuses Israel of committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and demands that the Netanyahu administration be brought to responsibility.