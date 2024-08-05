Sheikh Hasina won't return to politics, disappointed by Bangladesh uprising — adviser

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and left the country amid protests, will not return to politics, her son and closest adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy told BBC.

He said that Sheikh Hasina was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, a minority rose up against her." "When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia," he said.

According to Joy, Sheikh Hasina began thinking about resigning on Sunday and left the country for safety under pressure from her family.

Responding to accusations of using excessive force against protesters, Joy said that the government's response was justified given the violence faced by law enforcement. "We’ve had policemen beaten to death - 13 just yesterday," he pointed out.

Sheikh Hasina, who turns 77 this year, has ruled Bangladesh continuously as prime minister since 2009. She won the country's January 7 general election for the fourth time in a row and the fifth time in her political career. On Monday, amid protests, she left the country for India, from where she plans to fly to London, according to media reports. Shortly after her departure, protesters stormed the prime minister's residence.