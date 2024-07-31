Two Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City

CAIRO, July 31. /TASS/. Two journalists of Qatar’s Al Jazeera have been killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City, the channel said.

According to it, journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and camera operator Rami al-Refee were the victims of the shelling.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.

According to the Gaza authorities, at least 165 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since tensions escalated.