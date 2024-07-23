Over 80 Palestinians killed during Israeli raids in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 23. /TASS/. More than 80 people have been killed over 24 hours in the attacks by Israeli troops in various parts of the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the agency, "84 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on Gaza in the past 24 hours and 329 sustained wounds." The Health Ministry said that since the onset of Israel’s military operation until now, 39,090 Arabs have been killed and 90,147 Palestinians have been wounded in Israeli air and artillery strikes.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.