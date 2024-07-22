US Secret Service head admits denying numerous requests to increase Trump’s security

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed that her agency denied numerous requests for reinforcement of Republic Presidential Candidate Donald Trump’s security before the recent assassination attempt.

Speaking before the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, she was asked if the reports that the Secret Service denied numerous requests to reinforce Trump’s security, she claimed that there are cases, when "alternative means" are available to neutralize such threats or such risk. She refused to specify how many such requests were denied.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13; Candidate Trump was lightly wounded in the ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by the Secret Service, which specializes on protection of high-ranking officials, including presidents, presidential candidates and former presidents. The FBI confirmed that this incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.