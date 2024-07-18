US informs Iran about detecting its suspicious nuclear activities — Axios

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The US administration informed the Iranian government that it had detected suspicious nuclear activities, which, in its opinion, may be potentially used for creating nuclear weapons, the Axios portal said.

According to its sources, the warning was sent in June "both through a third country and direct channels." The US side expressed its "serious concerns about Iranian research and development activities that could be used for the production of a nuclear weapon."

"The US and Israel have both detected suspicious nuclear activities by Iranian scientists in recent months. Officials fear they could be part of a covert Iranian effort to use the period around the US presidential election to make progress toward nuclear weaponization," the report says.

The US and Israeli intelligence communities worked to understand the Iranian activities and whether they constituted a change in Iran’s nuclear policy, Axios said.

The Iranian side assured that "there has been no change in policy" and that Iranian scientists "are not working on a nuclear weapon."

"We do not see indications that Iran is currently undertaking the key activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device," a US official told the portal, adding that the United States still has significant concerns about the Iranian nuclear program.