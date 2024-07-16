Iran’s acting foreign minister sees Russia as pillar of strength in region

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, noting the long-standing partnership between Tehran and Moscow, sees Russia as a pillar of strength in the region.

"Iran's bilateral relations with Russia as a neighboring and a strong country in the region and Iran's bilateral relations with China as an influential international actor date back decades. We are making serious efforts in order to utilize the potentials of the regional countries for the sake of regional peace and stability," the politician said in an interview with the Newsweek magazine when asked how Tehran views Russia in the region.

"The policy of good neighborliness was adopted as a foreign policy priority of the late President Raisi's administration. Today, we can witness the consequences and results of this policy. The principal axis and the pivotal part of the good neighborliness policy is to have mutual political confidence in each other in the region. In this regard, our policy is to de-escalate [and promote] our relations with all of our neighboring and regional countries," Bagheri Kani added.

On July 12, Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian called Russia a valuable strategic ally and neighbor of Iran and assured that his administration will continue to prioritize bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Moscow, especially in BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Iranian political scientist and Russian affairs expert Professor Ruhollah Modabber noted in a conversation with TASS that Pezeshkian's words about continuing the strategic partnership with Russia were a signal to the West that its attempts to worsen Russian-Iranian relations had failed. According to the source, Moscow has always been close to Tehran and has been developing trade relations with the Islamic republic to help overcome sanctions barriers.