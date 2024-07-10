NATO sees no imminent military threat from Russia — Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. NATO does not see any imminent military threat from Russia at this moment, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said upon arrival to the Alliance’s summit in Washington.

"We don’t see any imminent military threat against any NATO ally," he said. "Russia is now fully preoccupied with the war against Ukraine. They moved a lot of forces from along the border between Russia and Finland."

Meanwhile, the Secretary General claimed that the alliance deals with cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.