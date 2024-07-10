Talks on Ukraine apparently conducted without Biden administration — US journalist

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. The negotiations on Ukraine are apparently conducted without the participation of US President Joe Biden’s administration, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his blog on Substack.

"A senior American official told me that Putin ‘has what he wants’ in Ukraine and delayed an all-out assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, while a possible settlement is being negotiated, with no known direct involvement of the crisis-ridden White House," the Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist wrote.

In his words, "it also is not clear what the future holds for Volodymyr Zelensky, the reportedly dispirited president of Ukraine." "No one knows what is going to happen to Zelensky," Hersh quoted a US official as saying.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the collapse of the previous system of Euro-Atlantic security and proposed to build a new architecture that would take interest of all countries of the continent into account. He also called named the preconditions for settlement in Ukraine. They include withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s rejection of accession to NATO. In addition, Russia considers the withdrawal of all Western sanctions and establishment of non-aligned non-nuclear status of Ukraine necessary for that.