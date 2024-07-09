Nearly 30 people killed in Israel’s strike on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza — TV

CAIRO, July 9. /TASS/. At least 29 people died in an Israeli strike on a school building in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Al Qahera Al Ekhbariya television channel said, citing medical sources in the enclave.

According to the television channel, there were tents for displaced persons in the school’s territory. The WAFA news agency said that the school also housed refugees. It also reported that dozens were killed and wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.