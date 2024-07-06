Death toll among journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 rises to 158 — officials

BEIRUT, July 6. /TASS/. At least 158 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the enclave’s authorities said.

They wrote in their Telegram channel that five media workers had been killed in military operations in recent days.

Gaza’s health ministry said earlier that in total, 38,098 Palestinians were killed and about 87,705 more were wounded in the enclave.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023 when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed or taken hostage. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, and then proceeded to carry out a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.