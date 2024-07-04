SCO views double standards in fight against terrorism as inadmissible — declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) believe there can be no double standards in the fight against terrorism, as there is absolutely no justification for these acts, according to the Astana Declaration, approved on Thursday following the SCO Summit in Astana.

"The [SCO] member states stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are inadmissible," the declaration states. "Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified, supporting and harboring terrorists must be strongly condemned by the entire world community."

"They consider the use of the media space by terrorists to spread extremist ideology, including among the youth, to pose a serious threat," the declaration reads.

The SCO takes measures aimed at preventing any activity on its territory that contradicts the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"While confirming their strong commitment to fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, the [SCO] member states emphasize the inadmissibility of any attempt to exploit terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for personal gain," the declaration reads.

"They [SCO member states] recognize the leading role of sovereign countries and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats," the document added.