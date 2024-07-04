Drone attack on ZNPP on July 3 undermines several pillars of nuclear security — Grossi

VIENNA, July 4. /TASS/. A drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on July 3 undermined several pillars of nuclear security, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"ZNPP informed IAEA that 8 workers injured in yesterday’s drone strikes are ZNPP staff. DG @rafaelmgrossi said attack violates several pillars of nuclear safety and security, including the 3rd, which protects the staff," the IAEA said on the X social platform.

On July 3, the Kiev regime carried out a drone attack on the Raduga substation injuring nine people.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). In most cases, air defense systems repel the attacks, although several times shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage depot. In order to protect the ZNPP against shelling attacks, engineering structures, forming a safety net of sorts, have been built on its premises.