Bolivia’s army commander orders all military to return to their barracks

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. New commander of Bolivia’s army, Jose Wilson Sanchez, has ordered the military staying on the square in front of the government building to return to their barracks.

"As the army commander-in-chief and on behalf of the commanders of the three army branches, I order all servicemen staying in the streets to return to their bases," he said during the oath taking ceremony, which was aired live by Bolivia TV.

Shortly after, the television channel showed the military leaving the square in front of the government building.

The El Deber newspaper reported on June 26 that the military gathered in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz, and the former Army Commander Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed on June 25, announced that he intends to "take the Homeland back." Bolivian President Luis Arce called on people to come out against the attempted coup and defend democracy.

Brazil, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Chile condemned the attempted coup.