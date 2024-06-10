BRICS foreign ministers call for peaceful settlement in Afghanistan — statement

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers have called for an urgent peaceful settlement in Afghanistan in the interest of enhancing regional security, according to the joint statement passed at their meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The Ministers emphasized the need for an urgent peaceful settlement in Afghanistan in order to strengthen regional security and stability. They advocated for Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs," the document reads. "They urged for more visible and verifiable measures in Afghanistan to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorists."

Apart from that, the ministers "stressed the need to provide urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and to safeguard the fundamental rights of all Afghans including women, girls and different ethnic groups. ".