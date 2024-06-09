US weapons already used to hit Russia’s territory — White House official

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. American weapons have already been used to deliver strikes on Russia’s territory, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"So the President authorized that. The Ukrainians have carried out that authorization on the battlefield," he said in an interview with the CBS television channel.

"What I will just say is this, from the President's perspective, this was common sense," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that US President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to him, these weapons can only be used to attack Russian regions near Kharkov. Blinken didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future.

On the same day, the German cabinet of ministers announced that German weapons may be used to shield the Kharkov Region from Russian attacks. At the current time, there is no unity in the Western countries regarding restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.